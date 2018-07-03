Pop star Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin, Massapequa-native actor Stephen Baldwin's youngest daughter, found themselves stranded in the Hamptons Monday when the singer's car broke down.

TMZ.com ran photos Tuesday of Bieber, 24, and Baldwin 21, with his Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG stranded off an unidentified road while being assisted by East Hampton police.

A mechanic removed the car, which was blocking an intersection, while police managed traffic, People magazine said.

The exotic car, which retails for $200,000 and up and features gull-wing doors, is a discontinued model.