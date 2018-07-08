Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin engaged?

TMZ.com on Sunday said that according to two eyewitnesses, Canada-born pop star Bieber, 24, proposed to model and "Drop the Mic" co-host Baldwin, 21, Saturday night in the Bahamas. Neither Bieber nor Baldwin has commented publicly, but on Saturday afternoon, Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, had tweeted without explanation, "Love Love Love Love Love Love Love." The singer's father, Jeremy Bieber, on Sunday tweeted, "The proudest" and shortly afterward added on Instagram, alongside a sunset photo of his son, "@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!"

The two women claiming to be eyewitnesses said the proposal occurred in a resort's restaurant and that Bieber's security personnel beforehand had told fellow patrons to put away their phones. Fan sites have posted numerous photographs and videos of the couple over the weekend, geo-stamped from the Bahamas.

Baldwin is the younger daughter of Massapequa-native actor Stephen Baldwin (1995's "The Usual Suspects, 2000's "The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas") and Brazilian-born Kennya Deodato Baldwin. Neither of her parents have commented on social media, with Stephen Baldwin posting only an unrelated Bible passage on Sunday.

Bieber and Baldwin have known each other since meeting backstage at the NBC morning show "Today" in 2009, when they were teens. They became friends and were photographed together from Beverly Hills to Miami, often appearing to be romantic, but Baldwin told E! News at the movie premiere of "Exodus: Gods and Kings" in December 2014, "We have just stayed close and there's nothing more to it than that."

Then in February 2016, Bieber told GQ magazine that Baldwin was "someone I really love. We spend a lot of time together." Baldwin almost immediately afterward confirmed a relationship, telling told E! News at the 2016 amfAR New York Gala. "We are not an exclusive couple," adding, "Relationships at this age are already complicated, but I don't really like to talk about it because it's between me and him."

Baldwin told the U.K. newspaper The Sunday Times in May that she and Bieber had met "when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you're 18, 19. It was what it was. We went through a long period of time when we weren't friends. We didn't speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We've moved past that," she said, adding that the two "just work much better as friends. He's somebody I really cherish. Now it's a very mature situation. It's good.”

In recent weeks the two frequently have been seen and photographed in public behaving romantically, including on a Hamptons beach on Tuesday.