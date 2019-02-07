Pop star Justin Bieber and model and "Drop the Mic" co-host Hailey Baldwin Bieber are reflecting on their monthslong marriage, revealing they remained celibate until their wedding.

Calling his past promiscuousness "a legitimate problem with sex," Bieber, who turns 25 on March 1, says in the new issue of Vogue magazine that he had been celibate for more than a year in June when he and longtime friend Baldwin rekindled an earlier attempt at romance.

"God doesn't ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff," the churchgoing singer explained. "He's like, I'm trying to protect you from hurt and pain. I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don't feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. … I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior."

The article, paraphrasing but not quoting Bieber, says the singer conceded that "a desire finally to have sex was one reason they sped to the courthouse" in Manhattan, where he and Baldwin reportedly married in mid-September — Bieber not confirming the nuptials till November. But, Bieber added, "When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life. I was like, Holy cow, this is what I've been looking for."

Hailey Baldwin, 22 — the younger daughter of Massapequa-native actor Stephen Baldwin and Brazil-born Kennya Deodato Baldwin — did not comment on celibacy. She said marriage requires work.

"I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's all a magical fantasy," she told the magazine. "It's always going to be hard. It's a choice. You don't feel it every single day. You don't wake up every day saying, 'I'm absolutely so in love and you are perfect.' That's not what being married is.

"But," she added, "there's something beautiful about it anyway — about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone. We're really young, and that's a scary aspect. We're going to change a lot. But we're committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. … At the end of the day, too, he's my best friend. I never get sick of him."