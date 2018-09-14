Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber are married, reports say

Baldwin, daughter of LI native Stephen Baldwin, and Bieber  got engaged in the Bahamas in July.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber seen on the streets of Midtown Manhattan on August 6, 2018. Photo Credit: GC Images/James Devaney

By Newsday Staff
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married in a Manhattan courthouse Thursday after a two-month engagement, according to published reports.

Bieber, the 24-year-old music superstar climbing the charts with his latest hit "No Brainer," and Baldwin, the 21-year-old model and host of “Drop the Mic,” got engaged in the Bahamas in July. Eyewitnesses to the couple’s courthouse visit told TMZ that Bieber was crying and told Baldwin, “I can't wait to marry you, baby.”

People magazine quoted an unnamed source close to the couple Friday who confirmed the marriage, saying, “They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone.”

Several reports say the couple will have a more elaborate wedding in California next year.

According to The Cut, Baldwin and Bieber’s marriage has the blessing of her parents – Massapequa native Stephen Baldwin, the “Usual Suspects” actor and Kennya Deodato Baldwin.

“I said to them, ‘You’d stop me if you didn’t think this was the right decision, right? And they didn’t,” she told The Cut Thursday. “I think they love him more than me!”

Baldwin added that getting married young isn’t unusual in her family.

“My sister was 24 when she got married, and my parents also got married when they were young, too,” Baldwin said. “I see no reason to wait. When you know it’s right, it’s right.”

