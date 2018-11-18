Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin confirm marriage

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are confirming their long rumored marriage. On Instagram, at least.

The 24-year-old Canadian singer posted a picture on Instagram earlier this week of him holding hands with the 21-year-old model with the caption: “My wife is awesome.”

Baldwin followed up by changing her Instagram username to “Hailey Bieber.”

The young couple got engaged this summer in the Bahamas after about a month of dating. Bieber also confirmed that via Instagram. He posted a photo of Baldwin kissing him and called her the love of his life.

Baldwin is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, a Long Island native. Bieber released his last album, “Purpose,” in 2015.

Bieber’s manager didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.