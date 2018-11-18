TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentCelebrities

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin confirm marriage

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, pictured in London

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, pictured in London on Sept. 18, have confirmed via social media that they are indeed married. Photo Credit: KGC-182/STAR MAX/IPx/KGC-182/STAR MAX/IPx

By The Associated Press
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are confirming their long rumored marriage. On Instagram, at least.  

The 24-year-old Canadian singer posted a picture on Instagram earlier this week of him holding hands with the 21-year-old model with the caption: “My wife is awesome.”  

Baldwin followed up by changing her Instagram username to “Hailey Bieber.”  

The young couple got engaged this summer in the Bahamas after about a month of dating. Bieber also confirmed that via Instagram. He posted a photo of Baldwin kissing him and called her the love of his life.  

Baldwin is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, a Long Island native. Bieber released his last album, “Purpose,” in 2015.  

Bieber’s manager didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. 

By The Associated Press

