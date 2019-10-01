A little over a year after marrying in an unpublicized civil ceremony in Manhattan, pop star Justin Bieber and model and "Drop the Mic" cohost Hailey Baldwin Bieber wed again Monday in a lavish ceremony.

"My bride is [fire emoji]," Bieber, 25, posted Tuesday on Instagram, alongside two black-and-white photos from a series taken at the reception at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton, South Carolina, captioned "The Biebers September 30, 2019."

On Monday, Justin Bieber had uploaded a close-up photo of an Audemars Piguet watch on his wrist, writing, "Got my self a lil wedding gift ... thanks [jeweler] Jadelle Beverly Hills ." Earlier that day, he posted an old photo from when he and Hailey Bieber, 22, were teens posing with her parents, Massapequa-native actor Stephen Baldwin ("The Usual Suspects, "The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas") and Brazil-born Kennya Deodato Baldwin. "Me and the wife! and the in laws!!" the singer wrote, adding jokingly, "Thanks for lettin ur daughter marry a savage like me."

People magazine said Canadian singer Daniel Caesar performed at the wedding, which took place at the resort's Somerset Chapel, Fan sites showed grainy photos of what they identified as the singer's mother, Pattie Mallette, and of a wedding crowd that included Stephen Baldwin and what appeared to be one of the bride's uncles, actor Billy Baldwin. It was unclear if fellow actor-uncles Daniel Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attended. One photo shows the groom in a black tuxedo and the bride in a strapless white gown with a veil pulled back.

Several wedding guests also posted photos from the reception. Music-video director and photographer Alfredo Flores, a close friend of Justin Bieber's, posted with the newlyweds and actor Jaden Smith. Singer and model Justine Skye posed with Hailey Bieber in three photos captioned, "SHE’S A WHOLE WIFE!!! Congratulations," while model Joan Smalls uploaded a photo of herself with Skye, model and reality-show star Kendall Jenner, photographer Renell Medrano and model Riley Montana. Also attending were E! News host Jason Kennedy and his wife, fashion journalist Lauren Scruggs.

Miami restaurateur and nightlife impresario Dave Grutman wrote, "Best Belieb It. Our Girl Is Married" with photos of himself and wife Isabella Grutman with Hailey Bieber, and with Skye and Jenner. Dave Grutman posed with Huntington-born painter and photographer Joe Termini and pastor and singer-songwriter Joel Houston of the New York City outpost of Hillsong Church, which the Biebers attend.

The couple had married on Sept. 13, 2018, in New York, although Bieber did not confirm the nuptials until that November.