Justin Bieber renting Montauk summer house, broker says

Justin Bieber, who has often spent time on the East End, has rented a house in Montauk for three weeks this summer, according to a local real estate broker.

Dylan Eckardt, 41, a Montauk native with the global real estate firm Nest Seekers, says he rented the Canadian pop star, 26, a five-bedroom home on Old Montauk Highway for three weeks from mid-July to August, for $395,000. "It's, like, a $5.9 million house," Eckardt states, cautioning, "It's estimated at that — it's not really for sale; this is an off-market deal. It was someone's house and [Bieber] needed a place to go and he liked the location."

Eckardt, speaking from his car in Malibu, California, where the former pro surfer used to live, says Bieber utilized his services because of personal connections. "I've been friends with Justin for a few years now. I pretty much take care of most of the entertainment and music business out there" in Montauk, Eckardt maintains, saying he recently completed separate summer deals for singers Rihanna and Marc Anthony.

Word of Bieber's Montauk rental had slipped out on Tuesday, disconcerting the star. "Justin's very upset with this whole situation," says Eckardt, an East Hampton High School alumnus who is the son of a fisherman and a waitress. Eckardt has become a celebrity broker with profiles in The New York Times and Vanity Fair. Representatives for Bieber did not respond to Newsday requests for comment.

Bieber and his wife, model and "Drop the Mic" co-host Hailey Baldwin, daughter of Massapequa-native actor Stephen Baldwin, had found themselves stranded in the Hamptons in July 2018 when the singer's 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, a limited-edition two-seater with gullwing doors and a suggested retail price of $183,000, broke down at the intersection of Old Stone Highway and Town Lane in Amagansett.