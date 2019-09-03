Pop star Justin Bieber, who has vented publicly about the pressures of stardom and spoken about suffering from depression and other mental and emotional issues, posted a more than 650-word plea for understanding Monday.

"It's hard to get out of bed in the morning with the right attitude when you are overwhelmed with ... responsibilities, emotions, your family, finances, your relationships. When it feels like there's trouble after trouble after trouble," the 25-year-old singer wrote on Instagram, after announcing in March that he was taking a break from his career. "You start foreseeing the day through lenses of 'dread' and anticipate another bad day."

Acknowledging his material wealth and accolades, "I was still unfulfilled," he wrote. "Have u noticed the statistics of child stars and the outcomes of their life? There is an insane responsibility and pressure put on a child," whose mind is still developing, he noted. “But when you add the pressure of stardom it does something to you that is quite unexplainable."

He went on to say, "I didn't grow up in a stable home" since his teenage parents "separated with no money" and were "still young and rebellious as well. As my talent progressed and I became ultra successful … I went from a 13 year old boy from a small town to being praised left and right by the world with millions saying how much they loved me and how great I was. I don't know about you but humility comes with age. You hear these things enough as a young boy and you actually start believing it."

Bieber said he began "doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all of my relationships," becoming "disrespectful to women, and angry. I became distant to everyone who loved me." By 20, he said, he had "made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world!"

He concluded on a hopeful note, saying he was "bounc[ing] back from all of these terrible decisions," and thanking the "extraordinary people who love me for me." He praised his nearly year-old marriage to model and "Drop the Mic" co-host Hailey Baldwin Bieber, and said the union was teaching him "patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility, and all of the things it looks like to be a good man." Bieber signed off on a religious note, referencing the love of God.