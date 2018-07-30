Pop star Justin Bieber sported a Massapequa Chiefs hoodie on Saturday as he and fiancee Hailey Baldwin shopped at a Whole Foods supermarket in Manhattan.

He additionally was photographed wearing that Massapequa High School mascot logo in front of Baldwin's apartment building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the same day. While model and "Drop the Mic" co-host Hailey Baldwin is originally from Tucson, Arizona, her father grew up in Massapequa's Nassau Shores neighborhood, and her late grandfather, Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr., taught social studies at Massapequa High and coached the school's rifle team.

Earlier this month, Baldwin, 21, and Bieber, 24, became engaged. They have known each other since meeting backstage at the NBC morning show "Today" in 2009, when they were teens. The two became friends, then later were photographed together from Beverly Hills to Miami often appearing to be romantic. But Baldwin told E! News in December 2014, "We have just stayed close and there's nothing more to it than that."

By the time of the 2016 amfAR New York Gala, the two had begun a relationship Baldwin told E! at the time. She noted, however: "We are not an exclusive couple … Relationships at this age are already complicated, but I don't really like to talk about it because it's between me and him."