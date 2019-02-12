Is recently married pop star Justin Bieber receiving treatment for depression?

People magazine Tuesday, citing three anonymous sources, said the 24-year-old new husband of model and "Drop the Mic" co-host Hailey Baldwin was struggling with unspecified issues reportedly unrelated to his marriage. The sources said the singer was receiving counseling for areas of concern that may stem from pressures and expectations on the part of his divorced parents, father Jeremy Bieber and mother Pattie Mallette.

A representative for Bieber did not respond to a Newsday request for comment. Bieber and Baldwin, 22, who has begun going by the name Hailey Bieber, married last year. Neither has commented on social media about the report.

Justin Bieber previously has spoken of depression, telling the U.K. music magazine NME in 2015, "People see the glam and the amazing stuff, but they don't know the other side. This life can rip you apart. . . . And I feel isolated. You're in your hotel room and there are fans all around, paparazzi following you everywhere, and it gets intense," he said. "When you can't go anywhere or do anything alone you get depressed. I would not wish this upon anyone."

He additionally says in the new issue of Vogue that in summer 2017, after 16 months on the Purpose world tour of more than 150 concerts in 40 nations, he canceled the final 14 because, "I got really depressed on tour . . . I was lonely. I needed some time."

He went on to tell the magazine, "It's been so hard for me to trust people," adding. "I've struggled with the feeling that people are using me or aren't really there for me, and that writers are looking to get something out of me and then use it against me. One of the big things for me is trusting myself. I've made some bad decisions personally, and in relationships. Those mistakes have affected my confidence in my judgment.”

Clinical depression, as opposed to transient sadness over a temporary situation, ranges from mild to severe and persistent, according to the Mayo Clinic. Also known as major depressive disorder, it can have symptoms including feelings of emptiness or hopelessness, loss of interest or pleasure in everyday activities, slow thinking and trouble concentrating, disturbed sleep, fixation on past failures, and recurrent suicidal thoughts. It generally is treated with a combination of psychological counseling and antidepressant medication.