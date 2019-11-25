TODAY'S PAPER
Justin Timberlake, Alicia Wainwright just friends, says actress' rep

Justin Timberlake is filming "Palmer" in New Orleans.

Justin Timberlake is filming "Palmer" in New Orleans. Credit: Getty Images for iHeartMedia / Sam Wasson

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Justin Timberlake was back on the set of his new film "Palmer" on Monday after photos and video surfaced over the weekend of the actor on a night out with co-star Alisha Wainwright and friends.

In the footage, Timberlake, 38, and Wainwright, 30, hold hands and she also places her hand on his knee. The married star is also pictured not wearing his wedding ring. As rumors of a possible relationship between the pair surfaced, Wainwright's representative told People magazine, “There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together.”

Timberlake has been married since 2012 to actress Jessica Biel. The couple has a 4-year-old son, Silas Randall Timberlake.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

