Justin Timberlake book coming in October

Justin Timberlake attends a special screening of his

Justin Timberlake attends a special screening of his film, "Wonder Wheel", in New York.  Photo Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press
Justin Timberlake is looking back.

The actor and Grammy-winning singer has a book out this fall, Harper Design announced Friday. "Hindsight & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me" will feature images from his personal archives and "anecdotes, reflections and observations." The book comes out October 30. It was co-written with Sandra Bark and designed by Michael Bierut. Timberlake said in a statement the book would highlight some of the "important people and places" behind his career. He also said the book would include tributes to his wife, actress Jessica Biel, and 3-year-old son Silas.

According to Harper, Timberlake will touch upon everything from his years with 'N Sync to his skits on "Saturday Night Live."

