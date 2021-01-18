Singer-actor Justin Timberlake has finally confirmed that he and his wife, "The Sinner" star Jessica Biel, have had their second child.

"His name is Phineas," the 10-time Grammy Award winner, who turns 40 on Jan. 31, said on Monday's edition of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." "And he's awesome and he's so cute and nobody's sleeping. But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful."

A British tabloid had reported on July 18 that the couple, who kept their second pregnancy private, had welcomed their son earlier that week. Timberlake and Biel, 38, who married in Italy in 2012, had son Silas on April 5, 2015.

Joking that with an infant in the house, he and Biel "don't see each other anymore," Timberlake went on to say, "It's a lot of fun. I guess the saying goes, 'Go from a zone defense to man-to-man really quickly,' " he added, using a basketball metaphor. "You sort of, like, split: 'You go get that one, I'll get this one!' But it's great. It's great. Silas is super-excited."

Of the older child's reaction to being a big brother, "Right now he's very much liking it," Timberlake said. "Phin can't walk yet or chase him down, so, I don't know, we'll see what happens."

Neither Emmy Award nominee Biel nor Timberlake — who has an Emmy for hosting "Saturday Night Live," another for acting in various "SNL" sketches, and two for songs for the show — has commented on social media about their new son.

Silas, Timberlake told DeGeneres, is "into Legos and tennis and … we got him a Nintendo Switch" video game console. "It's like child crack," he joked. "Can I say that on daytime [TV]?" He added jocularly, "I don't know if you've ever seen a child when you threaten to take their technology away, but it's like, 'Come on, Daddy, don't do me that way!' "