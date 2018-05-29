TODAY'S PAPER
Justin Timberlake visits Texas shooting survivor in hospital

Singer Justin Timberlake, as part of former boy

Singer Justin Timberlake, as part of former boy band 'NSYNC, attends the ceremony for the group's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, 2018, in Hollywood. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez

By The Associated Press
Pop star Justin Timberlake made a surprise visit to a Texas school shooting survivor as she recovers from her wounds in a hospital.

Sarah Salazar was among the more than two dozen injured in the May 18 attack at Santa Fe High School. Her mother, Sonia Lopez-Puentes, shared on Facebook a photo that shows Timberlake wearing a medical gown and rubber gloves as he poses next to a smiling Salazar in her hospital room last Friday.

According to an online fundraiser for Salazar, the teenager suffered a broken jaw and will need shoulder replacement surgery after the shooting.

Timberlake performed two shows in nearby Houston last week as part of his Man of the Woods tour.

