Reality-TV star Jennifer “JWoww” Farley has posted an Instagram video of her son Greyson, whom she recently revealed was autistic, cheerfully repeating the names of colors to her.

The 2 1/2-year-old child, dressed in “The Incredibles” pajamas and holding a doll of baby Jack-Jack from that animated-feature franchise, walks toward a kitchen island and echoes his off-screen mother saying loudly, “Red!” “Yellow!” “Blue!” After he repeats the words, Farley, 32, cheers, “Yayyyy!”

“The way he says Yellow makes my heart explode,” Farley writes in the post.

On Nov. 21, the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star told HollywoodLife.com that Greyson, her second child with estranged husband Roger Mathews, was diagnosed with autism. The couple, who also share a daughter, Meilani, 4, had previously disclosed that their son had been receiving therapy for an unspecified developmental delay in speech.

Farley later criticized the website, writing on Facebook that “to see his diagnosis utilized as clickbait broke my heart….” In an earlier edit of the post, she had said more pointedly that “to see his diagnosis come as an ‘exclusive’ to a certain site broke my heart and pissed me off. In no way would I ever ‘exclusively tell’ some company about my son. . . . ”

In both versions she said her skincare line “will be donating some of its profits to autism organizations that help children like my son.”

HollywoodLife.com has not responded publicly to her Facebook comment.

Farley, who was born and raised in upstate East Greenbush but lived for a year on Madison Street in Franklin Square, filed for divorce in September, a month before her and Mathews’ third anniversary.