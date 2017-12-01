TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 50° Good Morning
Few Clouds 50° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco announces engagement to Karl Cook

Cook is a professional equestrian and the son of Intuit co-founder Scott Cook.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook attend The 22nd

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook attend The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 11, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

"Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco has gotten engaged to boyfriend Karl Cook.

Cook posted a video on his Instagram account Thursday of a tearful Cuoco flashing a diamond ring on her finger and shouting "we're engaged" before officially accepting Cook's proposal with a loud "yes." Thursday also happened to be Cuoco's 32nd birthday.

The 26-year-old Cook said in the caption of the video that the engagement comes after nearly two years of dating. He added: "This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well."

Cook is a professional equestrian and the son of Intuit co-founder Scott Cook. Cuoco has starred as Penny on "The Big Bang Theory" since the sitcom's debut in 2007.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel appears at the Oscars in Los Jimmy Kimmel offers to fight Roy Moore
Russell Simmons on July 17, 2017. HBO cuts ties with Simmons amid allegations
Former Matt Lauer issues apology, disputes some allegations
HANDLE: @nickiminaj FOLLOWERS: approximately 84 million 25 most-followed celebrities on Instagram
Jim Nabors, who played Gomer Pyle on 'The Andy Griffith Show' star Jim Nabors dies at 87
Alastair Sim as Ebenezer Scrooge in 1951's Top 20 TV Christmas classics, ranked