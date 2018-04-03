“The Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco, who became engaged in November to equestrian Karl Cook, says her first marriage ended because her husband had changed “completely.”

“I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again. My ex ruined that word for me,” Cuoco, 32, says of former tennis pro Ryan Sweeting in the new issue of Cosmopolitan magazine. “I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault — that was his.”

Cuoco — who for two years has been the second-highest-paid actress on television, according to Forbes magazine’s annual list — got engaged to Sweeting in September 2013 after three months of dating. They married that New Year’s Eve and separated in September 2015. Their divorce was finalized in May 2016.

The actress went on to have a back tattoo of her wedding date reinked and covered by a moth with outspread wings. “The tattoo was, yeah, a mistake. Had to cover it,” she told talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres in February 2016, jokingly saying of her new choice, “The significance is, it was big enough to cover the numbers.”

“I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive,” she said to Cosmopolitan of her first marriage. “I knew I just had to be patient . . . I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl.”

Cook, 27, the son of Intuit co-founder and retired CEO Scott Cook and businesswoman Signe Ostby, who runs the family’s Pomponio Ranch Stallions stables in San Gregorio, California, proposed to Cuoco in November on her 32nd birthday. “Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me,” he wrote on Instagram that day, posting a video of her highly emotional acceptance. “This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well.”

“He is my perfect match,” Cuoco told People magazine last month, adding, “We are the same, our views are the same, our morals are the same, he is my perfect match.”