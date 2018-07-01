Kaley Cuoco marries Karl Cook

"The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco and equestrian Karl Cook were married Saturday in a lavish ceremony in Southern California.

"Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18," Cuoco, 32, posted on Instagram with a black-and-white photo portrait of herself and Cook, 27, in wedding clothes, kissing in a decorated, flower-strewn stable in Rancho Santa Fe, California, an unincorporated area north of San Diego, known for its celebrity residents. "KC squared" refers to the couple's identical initials.

"Ok let’s party!!!" the actress, TV's second-highest-paid behind "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara, posted an hour later with a color photo of herself in a white lace, low-cut jumpsuit, and Cook in a tuxedo. Cuoco later posted a photo of herself and her new husband, their backs to the camera, standing at a railing with matching blue-jean jackets each reading "Together Forever" and "KC Squared est 2018."

On Sunday, Cook -- son of Intuit co-founder and retired CEO Scott Cook and businesswoman Signe Ostby, who runs the family's Pomponio Ranch Stallions stables in San Gregorio, California -- posted a photo of the couple kissing before a horseshoe-shaped altar made of flowers and other plants. "Good morning honey, I love you, and I’m sorry. I am still processing the greatest night of my life marrying the love of my life!" he wrote.

Cuoco wore a strappy lace wedding gown by designer Reem Acra, matched with a white lace cape. Tadashi Shoji designed her reception jumpsuit, per numerous outlets.

A multitude of Instagram videos showed the couple being married by officiant Briana Cuoco, 29, Kaley's performer-choreographer sister, who wrote on Instagram Sunday, "Last night i got to marry my sister + my new brother in law & it was one of the best moments of my entire life. i WILL be posting about this night until the day i die. i love you so much."

Guests included Cuoco's cast-mate and former boyfriend Johnny Galecki, 43, who posted an Instagram photo of himself and the happy couple, captioned, "Deepest congrats to the newlyweds. Love you both so much. . . . So moved by tonight." Fellow cast-mate Mayim Bialik, 42, also attended, posting a photo montage and writing, "Yes we are thrilled to be at @normancook and @mrtankcook 's gorgeous wedding and it's super fun." Actor Wil Wheaton also posted from the nuptials.

Melissa Rauch, 38, sent her cast-mate her best wishes, posting the black-and-white portrait and writing, "The most tremendous congratulations to these beautiful newlyweds!!! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness!! Love you guys!" Fellow "Big Bang" stars Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, and Jim Parsons, who is currently on Broadway in "The Boys and the Band," did not post about the wedding on social media.

Wedding planner Lauren Tatum Events shared a multitude of photos and videos on Instagram.

This is Cuoco's second marriage. She previously was wed to former tennis pro Ryan Sweeting from New Year's Eve 2013 until their separation in September 2015 and their divorce the following May. Cook, who proposed to Cuoco in November 2017, on her 32nd birthday, has not previously been married. The couple reportedly began dating in the spring of 2016.