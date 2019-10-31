Country star Kane Brown welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Katelyn Jae, on Tuesday, reports People magazine. She's the couple's first child.

“KB3 [heart emoji] welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!” Brown captioned an Instagram announcement. The post included a photo of the spouses with their newborn, who's wrapped in blankets and wearing a pink knitted hat. His wife posted the same image on her Instagram, sharing the baby's birth date and the message, "obsessed with my little family ... Kingsley Rose we are absolutely in love with you."

Brown, 25, had announced his wife's pregnancy on Instagram in April. “It’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!!” he wrote alongside an ultrasound photo. “But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3. IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The couple were married in October 2018.