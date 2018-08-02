A medley of music stars, including Greenlawn's Mariah Carey, have sat for portraits with their children for the September issue of Harper's Bazaar.

While Carey and her 7-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, are not among those who appear in excerpts the magazine posted online Thursday, they are glimpsed in an accompanying promotional video that also features Christina Aguilera with son Max and daughter Summer; Erykah Badu with daughters Puma and Mars; Billy Idol and daughter Bonnie; the late Michael Jackson's daughter Paris; Keith Richards' daughters Alexandra and Theodora; Lionel and Nicole Richie; Steven and Liv Tyler; and Kanye West with daughter North and son Saint, who appear on the subscriber cover.

Bruce Springsteen and daughter Jessica appear on the newsstand cover of the issue, due out Aug. 21. "My best advice to my daughter: Keep your focus on what you really care about,” the singer-songwriter, currently appearing in a Broadway solo show, says in the online excerpt.

Echoes Richie, whose three children also include Miles and Sofia, "I wish for my kids to discover who they are and explore their passions to the fullest." West hopes that his and Kim Kardashian West's children, who also include infant daughter Chicago, "never lose their confidence to society."

Badu wants her children "to use their gifts in order to do service for others. That is, to make sure that their gifts are serving something bigger than themselves. And to do what I say.” Asserts Aguilera, "I love being mama bear and providing support, strength and a safe haven to my babies and loved ones, knowing that, above all else, it’s the most important job I have."

The portraits were shot by Mario Sorrenti.