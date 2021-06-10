Are Kanye West and Russian supermodel Irina Shayk a new couple?

After the website of the U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail published photos of Shayk, 35, and West on his 44th birthday Tuesday in Provence, France, strolling through what the newspaper called the 600-acre grounds of the Villa La Coste hotel, People magazine cited an anonymous source saying the two were together there but "not officially dating."

West and Shayk have known each other professionally for some time, two anonymous sources told the magazine, with her having modeled for his fashion line, Yeezy, and appearing in his "Power" music video. In 2010, West name-checked Shayk in his lyrics for "Christian Dior Flow."

Grammy-winner West is separated from his wife, reality-TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February after four children together and nearly seven years of marriage. Shayk has a 4-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, with Oscar-nominated actor-producer-writer Bradley Cooper.