Kanye West: Kim Kardashian tried to have me committed

In a series of since-deleted tweets, rapper Kanye West claimed his wife, Kim Kardashian, was seeking to have him committed, that his mother-in-law Kris Jenner is not allowed near the couple's children, and that the television network NBC had incarcerated Bill Cosby.

In online screengrabs and transcriptions of tweets that West, 42, posted Monday night, the 21-time Grammy Award winner wrote, "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday." During a campaign rally Sunday in South Carolina, West had said tearfully that he and Kardashian had considered abortion upon learning she was pregnant for the first time. They eventually had daughter North, the eldest of their four children.

West added, "If I get locked up like Mandela Ya'll will know why," referring to the late anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela, who spent 27 years as a political prisoner in South Africa.

In other tweets, West said, "I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that's on God I'm at the ranch ... come and get me …I love my wife My family must live next to me It's not up to E or NBC anymore … NBC locked up Bill Cosby," who was sentenced in 2018 to 3 to 10 years in prison for a sexual-assault conviction.

Reality-TV star Kardashian, 39, has not commented publicly and her representative did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

West had been placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold and hospitalized in California in 2016 after paramedics responded to an emergency call. Days earlier, he had walked off the stage during a Sacramento concert following a stream-of-consciousness tirade. In 2018, he told President Donald Trump during a White House visit, "I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder" but "I actually wasn't bipolar; I had sleep deprivation."