Rapper Kanye West, who in February returned to Instagram after a nine-month absence, was back on Twitter Friday after nearly a year away, and quickly deleted at least one of his first tweets.

"Welcome back @kanyewest!" wrote the microblogging platform's CEO, Jack Dorsey, in a post that West, 40, retweeted, linking to a tweet of his own the rapper has since removed. West, who left both Twitter and Instagram on May 5, has more than 4.12 million Twitter followers.

On Sunday, following a tweet promoting his Saint Pablo clothing line and another asking for a photo caption, West posted a photo of himself and former NBA player Lamar Odom, the troubled recovering substance abuser formerly married to West's sister-in-law, Khloé Kardashian. "My favorite moment of walking into MSG [Madison Square Garden] to play [on the tour titled] Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album [also titled "Saint Pablo"] when he was learning to walk and talk again." Odom had suffered a near-fatal collapse and coma in October 2015, and spent months in rehabilitative therapy. "Then we walked into the arena together."

Roughly an hour later, West wrote in two tweets, "Some people have to work within the existing consciousness while some people can shift the consciousness. Often people working with the existing consciousness are jealous of those who are more in touch and they become hard-core capitalist in hopes of creating the illusion that the value of money is worth more than the value of time and friends."

Other tweets showed shoe and designs and one for a neck tattoo, reading "Saint," the name of his and his reality-TV star wife Kim Kardashian's 2-year-old son, the middle of their three children.

West has remained mostly out of the public eye since launching into a stream-of-consciousness tirade at a Sacramento, California, concert on Nov. 19, and his subsequent cancellation of the remainder of his Saint Pablo Tour. Two days later, paramedics responded to a call from the Los Angeles home of his trainer, after which West's physician placed the rapper on a 72-hour psychiatric hold.