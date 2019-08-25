TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
SEARCH
73° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Kanye West hosts Sunday service honoring Ohio mass shooting victims

Kanye West performs his Sunday Service during the

Kanye West performs his Sunday Service during the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019, in Indio, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Coachella / Rich Fury

By The Associated Press
Print

DAYTON, Ohio — Kanye West hosted a Sunday Service in Ohio in support of those affected by the recent mass shooting.

A large crowd gathered at the 42-year-old musician’s service at RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton, which was announced the morning of the event.

"In support of the victims and survivors of the Dayton mass shooting," tweeted wife Kim Kardashian West Sunday morning, including a link where fans could watch the live service. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, 38, also attended the event with the couple's two eldest children, daughter North, 6, and son Saint, 3, according to People magazine.

The event featured choir singers and was also attended by comedian Dave Chappelle, 46.

Chappelle, who resides in nearby Yellow Springs, was scheduled to host a special block party and benefit concert later Sunday in Dayton for those affected by the shooting. That event was expected to feature national and local entertainers.

Organizers of Sunday night’s “Gem City Shine” event said it would be an effort to “reclaim” the entertainment district where 24-year-old Connor Betts’ 32-second rampage killed nine people and left dozens injured on Aug. 4. 

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Sean Spicer attends the "Dancing with the Stars" Sean Spicer addresses 'DWTS' casting criticism
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders talks with Sarah Sanders heads to Fox News as a contributor
Anna Paquin as Joanie in season 5 of 'The Affair's' last season stars a bleak, futuristic Montauk
Christie Brinkley, front row, center, and Sean Spicer, Christie Brinkley to compete on 'DWTS'
"Soul Train" was a TV staple from 1971 The next stop for 'Soul Train' is Broadway
Gina Kirschenheiter will share legal custody of her LI 'Real Housewives' star to get $10G a month from ex
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search