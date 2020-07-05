Kanye West announces he's running for president

In a Twitter post that left many questioning its seriousness or sincerity, rapper Kanye West says he is running for president.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," the Grammy Award-winning music star, 43, tweeted on Independence Day, with the hashtag "#2020VISION."

Within minutes, his billionaire friend Elon Musk, 49, the chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, tweeted in reply, "You have my full support!" West's wife, reality-TV star and cosmetics entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, 39, later retweeted her husband's post, adding only an American-flag emoji as her response.

Many commenters noted that state deadlines to register as an independent candidate and appear on the ballot had passed in Indiana, Maine, New Mexico, high-value New York and battlegrounds North Carolina and Texas. Mid-July deadlines loom in Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma and South Carolina. West is not among the 1,112 presidential candidates who have filed with the Federal Election Commission, as required within 15 days by any who receive contributions or make expenditures in excess of $5,000.

Mocking reactions came swiftly, with "Younger" star Hilary Duff, 32, ending an Instagram post Saturday on an unrelated topic by adding sardonically, "Oh and I'm running for President." Comedian Tiffany Haddish, 39, repeated West's words in her own tweet and then added in a second, "Well this just in [fellow comedian] Dave Chappelle will be my running mate." Comedian Bob Saget, 64, jokingly threw his own hat into the ring, tweeting a campaign poster with his vice-presidential pick, John Stamos, and the tagline "Full House in the White House."

Actress-activist Rose McGowan, 46, tweeted that she supported West as a candidate but asked, "Do you think Kanye’s doing it to split votes or just be an anarchist?"

Former Arkansas governor and 2016 Republican presidential hopeful Mike Huckabee, 64, said of West Sunday on "Fox & Friends Weekend," "Look, it's a free country, he can certainly run," and warned of "all of the incredible limitations upon his entertainment career the moment he becomes an official candidate for president. All of the vast financial reporting that he's going to be required to do and all of the disclosures, some of which are not going to be pleasant for someone in the entertainment industry. ... I think it's going to be a rude awakening."