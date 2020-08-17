TODAY'S PAPER
Kanye West qualifies as presidential candidate in Utah

Kanye West has qualified to appear on the

Kanye West has qualified to appear on the presidential ballot in Utah this November. Credit: Lauren Petracca Ipetracca / The Post and Courier via AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Hip-hop star Kanye West has qualified to appear on Utah's ballot this November as an unaffiliated presidential candidate, an elections official said Monday.

State Elections Director Justin Lee said his office has verified that West's campaign gathered the necessary 1,000 signatures from registered voters required to appear on the ballot.

West, who once backed Republican President Donald Trump, announced last month that he had broken with Trump and would launch his own presidential bid. His campaign filed paperwork on July 15 with the Federal Election Commission.

Grammy winner and entrepreneur West, 43, has so far qualified in several states including Arkansas, Oklahoma and Colorado. His effort to get on the ballot has been challenged in Wisconsin.

By The Associated Press

