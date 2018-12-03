Tattoo artist Kat Von D, husband welcome first child

Tattoo artist and former "LA Ink"reality-star Kat Von D has welcomed her first child with musician husband Rafael Reyes aka Leafar Seyer, lead vocalist of Prayers.

"Meet our beautiful baby boy, Leafar Von D Reyes," Von D, 36, wrote on Instagram Sunday. She gave no date or place of birth. "To be honest, my husband @prayers and I want to take the next 40 days [the 4th trimester] to focus on the baby and our amazing relationship transitioning into amazing parenthood — so, please excuse us if we're not on here as much for a little while."

The couple married on Feb. 21.