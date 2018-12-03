TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Evening
50° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Tattoo artist Kat Von D, husband welcome first child

Tattoo artist Kat Von D and her musician

Tattoo artist Kat Von D and her musician husband Rafael Reyes, aka Leafar Seyer, attend an animal-rights event on Oct. 27 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Gregg DeGuire

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Tattoo artist and former "LA Ink"reality-star Kat Von D has welcomed her first child with musician husband Rafael Reyes aka Leafar Seyer, lead vocalist of Prayers.

"Meet our beautiful baby boy, Leafar Von D Reyes," Von D, 36, wrote on Instagram Sunday. She gave no date or place of birth. "To be honest, my husband @prayers and I want to take the next 40 days [the 4th trimester] to focus on the baby and our amazing relationship transitioning into amazing parenthood — so, please excuse us if we're not on here as much for a little while."

The couple married on Feb. 21. 

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Lindsay Lohan appears in a 30-second clip promoting Lindsay Lohan's MTV reality show to debut Jan. 8
Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel in Amazon Studios' 'Mrs. Maisel': Season 2 is more leisurely, enjoyable
Comedian Ken Jeong. Comedian Ken Jeong to play The Paramount
George H.W. Bush, whose presidency soared with the Recent notable deaths
Jenni "JWoww" Farley attends the 2018 People's Choice JWoww posts video of son after revealing he has autism
Ben Stiller as Michael Cohen, left, Kate McKinnon Baldwin, Stiller return to 'SNL' as Trump, Cohen