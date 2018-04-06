TODAY'S PAPER
Kate Hudson announces she's expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

"If you've wondered why I've been so absent on my social channels it's because I have never been more sick," Hudson wrote on Instagram. 

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa in Los Angeleson

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa in Los Angeleson Oct. 14, 2017. Photo Credit: Charley Gallay

By The Associated Press
Surprise! Kate Hudson and her musician boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, popped black question mark balloons to let loose the pink in an Instagram reveal that their baby will be a girl.

Dressed in a long, white gown, Hudson, her two sons and Fujikawa each popped balloons, jumping up and down and cheering when pink confetti and smaller pink balloons descended in the Friday post. Hudson wrote below the short video: “If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick!”

She says she’s feeling better and beginning to show, but she didn’t say when the baby is due. It’s her third child and her first with Fujikawa. The two, old friends, began dating a year ago last December.

