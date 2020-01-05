"Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon is usually known getting laughs, but on Sunday's Golden Globes she played it heartfelt as she paid tribute to Ellen DeGeneres.

McKinnon, who made history as "SNL's" first out lesbian cast-member in 2012, thanked DeGeneres, who made headlines in 1997 when she came out. “When Ellen’s sitcom was at the height of its popularity, I was in my mother’s basement lifting weights in front of the mirror and thinking, ‘Am I…gay?’ And I was,” McKinnon said. “And I still am. But that’s a very scary thing to suddenly know about yourself. It’s sort of like doing 23 and Me and discovering that you have alien DNA. And the only thing that made it less scary was seeing Ellen on TV.”

While fighting back tears, McKinnon went on to say "if I hadn’t seen her on TV, I would have thought, ‘I could never be on TV. They don’t let LGBTQ people be on TV.’ And more than that, I would have gone on thinking that I was an alien and that I maybe even didn’t have a right to be here. So thank you, Ellen, for giving me a shot at a good life.”

When a touched DeGeneres took the stage, she thanked McKinnon for her "amazing words."