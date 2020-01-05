TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Evening
SEARCH
33° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

LI's Kate McKinnon thanks Ellen DeGeneres for helping her come out

Kate McKinnon presented the Carol Burnett Award to

Kate McKinnon presented the Carol Burnett Award to Ellen DeGeneres at the Golden Globes. Credit: AP/Paul Drinkwater

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

"Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon is usually known getting laughs, but on Sunday's Golden Globes she played it heartfelt as she paid tribute to Ellen DeGeneres.

McKinnon, who made history as "SNL's" first out lesbian cast-member in 2012, thanked DeGeneres, who made headlines in 1997 when she came out. “When Ellen’s sitcom was at the height of its popularity, I was in my mother’s basement lifting weights in front of the mirror and thinking, ‘Am I…gay?’ And I was,” McKinnon said. “And I still am. But that’s a very scary thing to suddenly know about yourself. It’s sort of like doing 23 and Me and discovering that you have alien DNA. And the only thing that made it less scary was seeing Ellen on TV.”

While fighting back tears, McKinnon went on to say "if I hadn’t seen her on TV, I would have thought, ‘I could never be on TV. They don’t let LGBTQ people be on TV.’ And more than that, I would have gone on thinking that I was an alien and that I maybe even didn’t have a right to be here. So thank you, Ellen, for giving me a shot at a good life.”

When a touched DeGeneres took the stage, she thanked McKinnon for her "amazing words."

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Portia de Rossi, left, and Ellen DeGeneres arrive See photos from the ‪‪Golden Globe Awards
Mariah Carey performs on "The Tonight Show In 2020: 30 years of Mariah Carey, 'Survivor' turns 20, more anniversaries
Jane Levy as Zoey in NBC's "Zoey's Extraordinary 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist': Stick with this show
Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard of the Winter TV: 70 must-see shows
Pompeo, who is best known for her role 'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo's LI home sold
Ryan Reynolds stars in Netflix's "6 Underground." '6 Underground': Terrible action movie
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search