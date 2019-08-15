Kate McKinnon, whose "Saturday Night Live" impressions of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg have contributed to the comic's two Emmy Awards, found herself excitedly meeting the real-life jurist Tuesday night.

Audience and cast-member photos and videos from the acclaimed Off-Broadway revival of "Fiddler on the Roof" in Yiddish show Sea Cliff native McKinnon, 35, shaking hands with a seated Ginsburg and later posing with her as the crowd took pictures. In one video, North Shore High School grad McKinnon is among a throng of audience-members offering Ginsburg, 86, a standing ovation.

"Live from New York, it's Tuesday night!" tweeted cast-member Bobby Underwood, who plays the constable in the production at Stage 42 in Manhattan. "In addition to #RuthBaderGinsburg, we welcomed #KateMcKinnon to @fiddlernyc tonight! One of the evening's highlights was watching the #SNL RBG meet the real #RBG for the first time," he wrote, posting photos that included an excited McKinnon and a nonplused Ginsburg standing together having their photos taken by audience-members.

"There's even more reason to kvell tonight at Yiddish @FiddlerNYC," tweeted Andy Lefkowitz, an editor at Broadway.com. "Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Kate McKinnon are sitting behind my mom and me. … With guests; not together," he clarified.

The production itself retweeted a post showing the two shaking hands: "OMG, RBG! We are so honored to be joined by the LEGENDARY Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg tonight as well as the incomparably funny Kate McKinnon!!!"

Photos and videos also captured the Brooklyn-born Ginsburg, who celebrated her 26th year on the Supreme Court bench on Aug. 10, backstage gamely shaking hands with stunned cast- and crew-members.

The justice has said she was familiar with McKinnon's homage but had not seen it until after being urged to by her children. "I liked the actress who portrayed me," she told NPR's Nina Totenberg at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, where the documentary "RBG" made its debut. "And I would like to say 'Gins-burn!' sometimes to my colleagues," she quipped, using a catchphrase by McKinnon's character to indicate a victorious put-down.

Neither McKinnon nor Ginsburg are on social media and neither has commented publicly.