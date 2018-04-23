TODAY'S PAPER
Palace: Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to baby boy

The new arrival bumps Prince Harry to sixth place in the line of succession.

Kate, duchess of Cambridge, in London on March 22. Photo Credit: AP / Chris Jackson

LONDON — Kensington Palace says the Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child, a boy weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces (3.8 kilograms).

The palace says the child was born at 11:01 a.m. (1001 GMT), a few hours after Kate was admitted to London’s St. Mary’s Hospital in labor.

Prince William was present for the birth of his son, who is fifth in line to the throne.

The palace says “the queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

