Designer Kate Spade committed suicide by hanging, the New York City medical examiner confirmed Thursday.

Spade, 55, was found by a housekeeper in her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning.

Spade had a scarf around her neck that was tied to a bedroom doorknob, police said. She apparently leaned forward to cause the ligature to tighten around her neck.

Police said at the time they believed her death was an apparent suicide.

In an interview with Newsday, former city medical examiner Michael Baden said hanging while a person is seated can bring on unconsciousness in 10 to 20 seconds. Baden said in such cases there usually is no pain.