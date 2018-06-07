TODAY'S PAPER
NYC ME confirms Kate Spade committed suicide by hanging

The 55-year-old designer was found dead by police Tuesday morning in her Park Avenue apartment, with a scarf around her neck tied to a bedroom doorknob.

Kate Spade poses with handbags and shoes from

Kate Spade poses with handbags and shoes from her collection on May 13, 2004. Photo Credit: AP / Bebeto Matthews

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
Designer Kate Spade committed suicide by hanging, the New York City medical examiner confirmed Thursday.

Spade, 55, was found by a housekeeper in her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning.

Spade had a scarf around her neck that was tied to a bedroom doorknob, police said. She apparently leaned forward to cause the ligature to tighten around her neck.

Police said at the time they believed her death was an apparent suicide.

In an interview with Newsday, former city medical examiner Michael Baden said hanging while a person is seated can bring on unconsciousness in 10 to 20 seconds. Baden said in such cases there usually is no pain.

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

