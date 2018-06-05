Celebs react on Twitter to Kate Spade's death

Celebrities, fashion industry people and other public figures mourned the passing of designer Kate Spade, 55, who was found dead in her Manhattan apartment on Tuesday from a confirmed suicide. Here’s a sampling of tweets:

Lena Dunham

Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful. — @lenadunham

Olivia Munn

My very first designer purse was a black, shoulder strap Kate Spade. I treasured it and was obsessed with keeping the little white Kate Spade label clean. It’s funny how a purse can instantly make you feel like an adult. Rest in love. --@oliviamunn

Jenna Bush Hager

I will never forget the first Kate Spade bag I got for Christmas in college. She was a trailblazer. Her life and death are a reminder that pain doesn’t discriminate. Sending love to her family. — @JennaBushHager

Chelsea Clinton

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — @ChelseaClinton

Josh Groban

Depression does not discriminate and comes without warning. RIP Kate Spade. Love to her family. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255. — @joshgroban

Bette Midler

#KateSpade, whose lively, colorful, and yes, joyous designs has died. My deepest sympathy to her family and friends, and her many fans around the world, who loved the wonderful illusions she created. I am stunned. — @Bette Midler

Ivanka Trump

Kate Spade’s tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry. If you are struggling with depression and contemplating suicide, please, please seek help. — @IvankaTrump

Maria Shriver

My heart goes out to Kate Spade's family. May we all take note that we never know what goes on in someone’s life. Be kind to people today, even those you think have it all. — @mariashriver

Tom and Lorenzo (fashion bloggers)

The sadly ironic part is that if I had to use one word to describe #KateSpade's aesthetic, I would say "Happy." Please seek help if you're overwhelmed and reach out to others who look like they might be. — @tomandlorenzo

Lucy Hale

Very saddened to hear about the passing of Kate Spade. Mental illness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone with any circumstances. I hope she has found peace — @lucyhale

Jessica Vosk

Shocked to hear of Kate Spade’s passing. She was a pioneer for women’s fashion, and to the outside world, a success in every way. But mental illness does not discriminate. No matter who you are. If you ever feel alone, know there is ALWAYS help. Love you. — @JessicaVosk

Beth Behrs

I remember when I got my first Kate Spade bag in high school. It was my most prized possession. My current wallet, covered in bees, makes me smile every time I see it - it’s by Kate Spade. My heart is just broken for her family and loved ones. -- @BethBehrs

Alyson Stoner

Kate. You never know what someone is going through. Please call 24/7 Suicide Hotline 1-800-273-8255 #katespade --@AlysonStoner

Scottie N Hughs

Heartbroken to hear about #KateSpade. My favorite designer who looked out for women of all shape & means. She was a beautiful and talented woman & while she brought so much confidence & happiness to other women, I am saddened she was missing in her own life. RIP — @scottienhughes