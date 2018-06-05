Internationally known fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her Manhattan home Tuesday of an apparent suicide, according to the NYPD.

Spade, 55, whose maiden name is Katherine Brosnahan, was found by a housekeeper inside her Park Avenue apartment at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said. She was found with a red scarf tied around her neck attached to a doorknob, a law enforcement source said.

A note was found at the home but the contents were not immediately disclosed, police said.

Officials are treating the death as an apparent suicide, police said.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Spade created a line of popular sleek handbags in the early 1990s. The company she and her husband, Andy, founded, Kate Spade New York, has more than 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the United States and more than 175 shops internationally.

Spade and her husband sold their remaining shares of the company in 2006. In 2015, the couple launched Frances Valentine, a new shoe and handbag line.

With Pervaiz Shallwani and The Associated Press