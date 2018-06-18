A funeral will be held for fashion designer Kate Spade this week in Kansas City, where she was born.

The Kansas City Star reports that services for Spade are planned for 3 p.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Church. Her father, Frank Brosnahan, says it's the same church where Spade's grandparents wed.

Spade was found dead by suicide on June 5 in her Manhattan home. She was 55 and was survived by her husband, Andy Spade, and a teenage daughter.

Spade was working as an accessories editor at Mademoiselle magazine when she launched her company with her husband in 1993.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be sent to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or a Kansas City animal shelter.