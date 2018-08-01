TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Morning
78° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Kate Spade's husband shares heartfelt Instagram post 2 months after her death

The late designer Kate Spade poses with handbags

The late designer Kate Spade poses with handbags and shoes from her collection in New York on May 13, 2004. Photo Credit: AP/Bebeto Matthews

By The Associated Press
Print

Andy Spade, the widower of Kate Spade, has returned to Instagram with a heartfelt dedication to the late fashion designer nearly two months after her death.

He posted a photo late Monday of a desert tree he and their 13-year-old daughter Bea decorated with Christmas lights and a tin foil star made out of cardboard, writing it was "like we do every Christmas."

Spade said of his wife: "She was born Christmas Eve, 1962. She loved the Midwest, the desert, and the city." He found the tree alongside the home of friends where they were staying "through a difficult time," rigging it up with the multicolored lights and a long extension cord.

Kate Spade, 55, killed herself in New York in early June. Her husband, the co-founder of Kate Spade New York, issued a statement soon after saying she had suffered from depression and anxiety for years.

More Entertainment

Jonathan Banks and Bob Odenkirk, right, star in 'Better Call Saul': Why it's TV's best show
Wyatt Russell as Sean "Dud" Dudley in "Lodge 5  memorable TV lodges and fraternal orders
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2018 Billboard Music J.Lo to receive Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs
Twin red pandas Loofah and Doofah were born Syracuse zoo announces birth of twin red panda cubs
Cardi B attends the MTV Video Music Awards MTV VMAs, more upcoming award shows to watch
Tab Hunter, the blond actor and singer who Recent notable deaths