Autopsy results on famed designer Kate Spade — found dead of an apparent suicide Tuesday — were expected to be released as early as Thursday, law enforcement sources said.

Police were called to Spade’s Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning after a housekeeper found her body. Spade apparently tied a scarf around her neck, tied one end to a door knob and then sat forward, causing a loss of consciousness and death, according to police.

In a note found at the scene, Spade told her 13 year-old daughter Frances that her death was not her fault, said a police official familiar with the investigation. Cops were unclear as to why Spade, who became a fashion sensation a decade ago, would have taken her own life. But one police source, who didn’t want to be identified, said Spade and her husband Andrew appeared to have been in the midst of marital problems.

Andrew Spade was not in the apartment at the time his wife’s body was discovered but arrived later with other family friends, said the source.

In a statement published on the The New York Times website on Wednesday, Andrew Spade said his wife dealt with depression and anxiety for several years but had been seeking medical treatment.

“She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives,” he said. “We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling.

A cousin of Spade who also did not want to be identified said that funeral arrangements were incomplete as of late Wednesday. Police sources believed that the famed Frank E. Campbell Funeral Home on Madison Avenue, which has handled scores of celebrity funerals over the years, would be taking care of any arrangements.

“No information is available, everything is private,” said a man answering the telephone at the Campbell’s when asked about any arrangements for Spade.

Former New York City medical examiner Michael Baden, said that in cases where a person is seated while hanging — as Spade apparently was — a loss of consciousness can occur in ten to twenty second, to be quickly followed by death. The ligature cuts off blood flow through the carotid arteries, he explained.

“There is no pain, no suffering,” Baden stated, adding that suicide victims leave notes in about 20 percent to 30 percent of cases.