David Foster, Katharine McPhee welcome first child

Singer-actress Katharine McPhee and her husband, Songwriters Hall of Fame composer-producer David Foster, had their first child together recently.

McPhee's representative said in a statement to People magazine Wednesday that McPhee, 36, and Foster, 71, "have welcomed a healthy baby boy. Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully." No name or date was given.

McPhee on Sunday had posted an Instagram photo of herself standing, still visibly pregnant, in a lobby of what was geotagged as The Beverly Hills Hotel, carrying a small dog in a gray sling pouch. The wordless caption consisted of three emoji: a face with a surgical mask, a puppy's face and a baby bottle.

Foster has been married five times, and has five adult children, all daughters, from his previous relationships.

"American Idol" season-5 runner-up McPhee, who went on to starring roles on TV and Broadway, and 16-time Grammy Award winner Foster married on June 28, 2019, in London.

McPhee previously was married to producer Nick Cokas.