TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Afternoon
86° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are engaged

It'll be McPhee's second marriage and Foster's fifth.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster attend the 2018

Katharine McPhee and David Foster attend the 2018 Met Gala in Manhattan.   Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Charles Sykes

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Singer-actress Katharine McPhee and Songwriters Hall of Fame composer-producer David Foster became engaged Saturday in Italy.

McPhee, 34, who returns as star of the Broadway musical "Waitress" on Thursdayposted an emoji of an engagement ring on her Twitter account Tuesday, following up with an Instagram post depicting a text-message conversation with Jared Eng of the gossip site Just Jared. Foster, McPhee texted, proposed on one knee "at the top of this mountain in Anacapri. Totally dark only stars. Thankfully he didn't push me off the cliff," she joked. "He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me," she concluded with a laughing-so-hard-I-cried emoji.

The 16-time Grammy Award-winning Foster, 68, whose numerous hits include Earth, Wind and Fire's "After the Love Has Gone" and Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You," has not commented on social media about the engagement.

The will be a second marriage for "Scorpion" star and "American Idol" season-five runner-up McPhee. She married producer Nick Cokas in February 2008 but was separated for six months in October 2013 when TMZ.com ran photos of her kissing Michael Morris, a director of her 2011-12 NBC musical drama, "Smash." McPhee filed for divorce in March 2014, and began dating her London-born "Scorpion" co-star, Elyes Gabel, after the two grew close on the set on the CBS series. McPhee's divorce was finalized in February 2016, and Gabel and McPhee later broke up.

Foster has been married four times, and had five daughters before marrying his fourth wife, former  "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star" Yolanda Hadid, mother of models Bella, Gigi and Anwar Hadid. The couple divorced after four years of marriage and nine years as a couple altogether.

TMZ.com had first reported the engagement, which McPhee's spokeswoman, Leslie Sloan, confirmed to the site.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Tony Sirico, Steven Van Zandt, James Gandolfini, Michael 'The 2000s': CNN series starts with decade's most notable TV
Brian Ross attends the 2007 Peabody Awards. Brian Ross, ABC News part ways
Deena Cortese attends the 2018 MTV Movie and 'Jersey Shore's' Deena Cortese expecting first child
Roseanne Barr at the Los Angeles premiere of Roseanne says she has offers to return to TV
National history and legends fuel Josh Gates' Marathons and more sparklers for Fourth of July
FILE - In this file photo dated July  Artist behind popular UK children's shows dies