Singer-actress Katharine McPhee and Songwriters Hall of Fame composer-producer David Foster became engaged Saturday in Italy.

McPhee, 34, who returns as star of the Broadway musical "Waitress" on Thursday, posted an emoji of an engagement ring on her Twitter account Tuesday, following up with an Instagram post depicting a text-message conversation with Jared Eng of the gossip site Just Jared. Foster, McPhee texted, proposed on one knee "at the top of this mountain in Anacapri. Totally dark only stars. Thankfully he didn't push me off the cliff," she joked. "He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me," she concluded with a laughing-so-hard-I-cried emoji.

The 16-time Grammy Award-winning Foster, 68, whose numerous hits include Earth, Wind and Fire's "After the Love Has Gone" and Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You," has not commented on social media about the engagement.

The will be a second marriage for "Scorpion" star and "American Idol" season-five runner-up McPhee. She married producer Nick Cokas in February 2008 but was separated for six months in October 2013 when TMZ.com ran photos of her kissing Michael Morris, a director of her 2011-12 NBC musical drama, "Smash." McPhee filed for divorce in March 2014, and began dating her London-born "Scorpion" co-star, Elyes Gabel, after the two grew close on the set on the CBS series. McPhee's divorce was finalized in February 2016, and Gabel and McPhee later broke up.

Foster has been married four times, and had five daughters before marrying his fourth wife, former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star" Yolanda Hadid, mother of models Bella, Gigi and Anwar Hadid. The couple divorced after four years of marriage and nine years as a couple altogether.

TMZ.com had first reported the engagement, which McPhee's spokeswoman, Leslie Sloan, confirmed to the site.