Katharine McPhee pregnant with her first child

Katharine McPhee is about to become a first-time mom. The season 5 "American Idol" runner-up and her husband, music producer David Foster, are expecting their first child together, People reports.

McPhee, 36, and Foster, 70, were spotting shopping for baby things in Montecito, California, on Tuesday. Foster already is dad to five daughters — Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, with second wife Rebecca Dyer, and Allison, 50, and Amy, 46, from previous relationships. This is Foster's fifth marriage; his previous wives include former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017.

The couple, who have been married since June 2019, met in 2006 when McPhee was a finalist on "Idol" and Foster served as a mentor along with singer Andrea Bocelli. Since then, the three have collaborated on several other music projects.

In addition to her musical career, McPhee has acted in films (the 2008 comedy "The House Bunny") and was a regular on the television series "Smash" (2012-13) and "Scorpion" (2014-18).