TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
65° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Katharine McPhee pregnant with her first child

David Foster and Katharine McPhee met when she

David Foster and Katharine McPhee met when she was a contestant on "American Idol" in 2006. Credit: Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize/Ian Tuttle

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Katharine McPhee is about to become a first-time mom. The season 5 "American Idol" runner-up and her husband, music producer David Foster, are expecting their first child together, People reports.

McPhee, 36, and Foster, 70, were spotting shopping for baby things in Montecito, California, on Tuesday. Foster already is dad to five daughters — Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, with second wife Rebecca Dyer, and Allison, 50, and Amy, 46, from previous relationships. This is Foster's fifth marriage; his previous wives include former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017.

The couple, who have been married since June 2019, met in 2006 when McPhee was a finalist on "Idol" and Foster served as a mentor along with singer Andrea Bocelli. Since then, the three have collaborated on several other music projects.

In addition to her musical career, McPhee has acted in films (the 2008 comedy "The House Bunny") and was a regular on the television series "Smash" (2012-13) and "Scorpion" (2014-18).

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

Morgan Wallen appeared in a recent TikTok video Morgan Wallen dropped as 'SNL' guest performer
Adam Sandler stars in the unspirited comedy "Hubie 'Hubie Halloween': Old tricks and no treats
The female wrestling series "GLOW" has been canceled Netflix cancels 'GLOW' due to the pandemic
Alec Baldwin said if he and the "SNL" LI's Alec Baldwin defends Trump sketch on 'SNL'
Theresa Caputo's podcast, "Hey Spirit!," will premiere on 'LI Medium' star Theresa Caputo to launch podcast
Lily Collins is far less interesting than the 'Emily in Paris': She's a dumb American in Paris
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search