"Grey's Anatomy" Emmy Award winner and "Firefly Lane" star Katherine Heigl has had surgery to correct chronic neck pain.

"Well...I am now bionic!!" Heigel, 42, wrote humorously across her social media. "Two titanium disks now inhabit my neck and I can probably stand on my head for like hours." She went to thank the doctors and care team at Southern California's Cedars Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, who "saved me from the most excruciating pain I have ever experienced and blessed me with a new pain free lease on life!"

She additionally thanked them for their "incredible and compassionate care and attention! Heading into surgery and hospital stays is always a bit scary and you guys could not have made me feel more comfortable or taken care of!"

In previous days Heigl had lovingly posted videos of her husband, singer-songwriter Josh Kelley, 41, joking with her in a medical office and elsewhere as she laughs off-camera. The couple has three young children.