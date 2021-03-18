TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Katherine Heigl has surgery to correct chronic neck pain

Katherine Heigl recently underwent neck surgery to relieve

Katherine Heigl recently underwent neck surgery to relieve chronic pain. Credit: Getty Images for CMT / Michael Loccisano

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

"Grey's Anatomy" Emmy Award winner and "Firefly Lane" star Katherine Heigl has had surgery to correct chronic neck pain.

"Well...I am now bionic!!" Heigel, 42, wrote humorously across her social media. "Two titanium disks now inhabit my neck and I can probably stand on my head for like hours." She went to thank the doctors and care team at Southern California's Cedars Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, who "saved me from the most excruciating pain I have ever experienced and blessed me with a new pain free lease on life!"

She additionally thanked them for their "incredible and compassionate care and attention! Heading into surgery and hospital stays is always a bit scary and you guys could not have made me feel more comfortable or taken care of!"

In previous days Heigl had lovingly posted videos of her husband, singer-songwriter Josh Kelley, 41, joking with her in a medical office and elsewhere as she laughs off-camera. The couple has three young children.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Anthony Mackie (l) and Sebastian Stan star in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier': Wild ride with lots of promise
Fredrick Brennan in HBO's "Q: Into the Storm", 'Q: Into the Storm,' six-part HBO series, probes QAnon
Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler in "Law Spring TV and streaming preview: 46 great shows to watch
Scott Kolbrenner, a Hewlett native, is a contestant There will be an LIer on 'Wheel of Fortune' tonight
Pam Dawber's four-episode arc on "NCIS" begins April Report: Dawber to guest star on Harmon's 'NCIS'
Chase Vacnin of Merrick, far right, is one LI teen stars in 'Drama Club,' 'Sopranos' movie
Didn’t find what you were looking for?