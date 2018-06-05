TODAY'S PAPER
Kathy Griffin to be honored for LGBTQ activism

Comedian Kathy Griffin poses for a portrait in

Comedian Kathy Griffin poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on March 22, 2018. Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif.  — Kathy Griffin will be honored Tuesday by West Hollywood for raising more than $5 million for HIV/AIDS services and LGBTQ causes.

The city will present Griffin with a Rainbow Key Award as part of an annual ceremony honoring individuals who have made contributions to the LGBTQ community.

Griffin, 57, is in the midst of a comeback following the uproar after she posed for a photo shoot while holding a fake severed Donald Trump head in May 2017.

Griffin apologized, but later retracted it.

The comedian addressed the fallout of the image, which included death threats and lost jobs, in an interview with The Associated Press in April before she embarked on a North American tour.

West Hollywood is a city of 36,000 between Los Angeles’ Hollywood neighborhood and Beverly Hills.

