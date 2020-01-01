Comedian Kathy Griffin weds longtime boyfriend

Kathy Griffin and her boyfriend of eight years, Randy Bick, were married just after midnight New Year's Day, with comedy icon Lily Tomlin officiating.

The couple had announced their surprise nuptials in a social-media video posted New Year’s Eve, with stand-up comic and two-time Emmy Award winner Griffin, 59, announcing, "We're doing it after midnight West Coast time! Very atypical, very fun, and you're going to die when you see the officiant! All right, love you guys."

She then instructs Bick, her tour manager who is 19 years her junior, "Give me a kiss." After he does so, she jokingly declares, "Oh my God, you pervert! I'm a virgin!," then mock shoves him and welcomes him back with open arms.

Griffin assured one online well-wisher that this was "NOT a [comedy] bit. But there will be humorous elements to the ceremony."

On New Year's Day, Griffin posted a snippet of the wedding, writing, "The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and [Tomlin's wife] Jane Wagner! #HappyNewYear."

"What was supposed to be a shallow … one-night stand has grown and flourished into something far more meaningful," Tomlin, 80, read from the vows. "They stayed together. Then they couldn't stay away from one another."

This is the comic's second marriage. She had married software entrepreneur Matthew Moline in February 2001, with her "Suddenly Susan" co-star Brooke Shields as maid of honor, but filed for divorce in September 2005 amid allegations that he had been stealing money from her. The divorce was finalized the following May.

Actresses Rosanna Arquette, Selma Blair, Melanie Griffith, Debra Messing and Lisa Rinna, actress-comedian Caroline Rhea and singer Lance Bass all offered congratulations on social media.