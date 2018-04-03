Comedian Kathy Griffin, whose June 26 Carnegie Hall performance is sold out, has added a Radio City Music Hall show set for the previous night.

MSG Entertainment announced Tuesday that Griffin, 57, will play the storied venue June 25 at 8 p.m., with tickets now on sale at ticketmaster.com. Despite having had numerous tour dates canceled last May after she posed in a satirical photo with a decapitated-head effigy of President Donald Trump, Griffin went on a successful tour overseas and begins her North American leg in Ottawa, Ontario, on May 23.

“I’m wondering if this is the first time a comic has played Carnegie Hall and Radio City in the [same] week?” the Grammy Award and two-time Emmy Award winner tweeted. “I’m so grateful!”