Kathy Griffin adds Radio City tour stop after selling out Carnegie Hall date

Kathy Griffin attends the screening of HBO's

Kathy Griffin attends the screening of HBO's "The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling" in Hollywood, Calif., in March. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Comedian Kathy Griffin, whose June 26 Carnegie Hall performance is sold out, has added a Radio City Music Hall show set for the previous night.

MSG Entertainment announced Tuesday that Griffin, 57, will play the storied venue June 25 at 8 p.m., with tickets now on sale at ticketmaster.com. Despite having had numerous tour dates canceled last May after she posed in a satirical photo with a decapitated-head effigy of President Donald Trump, Griffin went on a successful tour overseas and begins her North American leg in Ottawa, Ontario, on May 23.

“I’m wondering if this is the first time a comic has played Carnegie Hall and Radio City in the [same] week?” the Grammy Award and two-time Emmy Award winner tweeted. “I’m so grateful!”

