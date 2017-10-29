In a no-holds-barred video, comedian Kathy Griffin responded Saturday to a bizarre and disrespectful interview talk-show host Andy Cohen had given about her shortly before.

“Some of you may have seen a really vicious interview that my former boss, Andy Cohen” — then a Bravo executive and a producer of her 2005-2010 reality show “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List” — “did for TMZ,” Griffin began. Cohen, who succeeds her as co-host of Anderson Cooper’s annual CNN New Year’s Eve special, had persistently pretended not to know who Griffin was during an interview with a TMZ videographer at Los Angeles International Airport, posted shortly after midnight Friday.

“And I get it,” continued Griffin, speaking from a Melbourne, Australia, theater before a performance and wearing her stage makeup. “I know the haters are gonna say, ‘Well, If you can’t take it, don’t dish it out.’ But I’m a comic so, y’know, if Oprah [Winfrey] wants to come for me, I kinda deserve it. Ryan Seacrest wants to come for me, all right, all right, I have that coming.” But she had said nothing about Cohen, and told him in the 17-minute video, “You shouldn’t come for me.”

“He was a miserable boss for all those years,” Griffin, 56, said. “In the six seasons that we did ‘My Life on the D-List,’ I think Bravo visited the set twice” despite several “Emmy nominations, two wins.” She said, “I didn’t know that when they ended ‘The D-List’ and I desperately wanted to do a talk show, Andy Cohen would be the first television executive in the history of television to give himself a talk show. It seems to get picked up every season.”

When she twice appeared as a guest on that show, “Watch What Happens: Live,” Cohen offered her cocaine in a private office, she said. “I’ve never had a drink in my life. You guys know I’m no prude but I’m, like, kind of a straightedge. I thought he was kidding the first time. Just so you know, [talk-show hosts] Jimmy Kimmel or Seth Meyers has never asked me to do blow before going on the show. No one from ‘The View’ has ever asked me to do blow before a show. So I was hoping he was kidding. So the second time I do the show, same thing. . . . That made me very uncomfortable. It was the two of us in a room . . . no one was there from Bravo. . . . I don’t know why he gets away with that.”

Griffin also took aim at TMZ chief Harvey Levin, playing a voicemail from him in which he gives his telephone number. She believes that during the controversy in May over a satirical photograph of herself with a decapitated-head effigy of President Donald Trump, Levin, whom she calls a Trump supporter, gave out her private information. “My mom got death threats at her retirement village, and my sister, while she was dying of cancer, got death threats at her apartment, so that’s why I’m putting that out there.”

Cohen, 49, tweeted in response, “I am completely stunned by this story. It is 100% false and totally made up.” Levin has not commented on social media.

Griffin is on a tour of Australia, Europe and Asia through Nov. 29.