Actors Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, who despite much photographic documentation have consistently denied they are a couple, reportedly attended a party together in honor of Foxx’s 50th birthday Wednesday.

People magazine said Thursday that according to an eyewitness, Academy Award-winner Foxx and “Logan Lucky” star Holmes, who turns 39 on Monday, arrived together at the Paramount Pictures studio lot, where the party was held.

Neither star has commented about the event on social media, though Foxx wrote on Instagram on his birthday, “Shoutout to all my sagittarius!!! Thank you all for the birthday wishes!!! Lets go.”

In an accompanying video he said, “I’m having a fantastic day, celebrating my family, my friends, that . . . [do] so many good things for me, so many great things for me. That’s what it’s about, man. Just enjoying that, enjoying your people that’s around you, enjoying that love. I’m sending that love right back. We’re about to have a good one tonight. About to turn up,” he added, using a slang term for having a festive time and enjoying oneself. “It’s about to be a two-day thing. And I’m appreciative, like I said.”

Holmes and Foxx were first seen together at the fourth annual Apollo in the Hamptons benefit on Aug. 24, 2013, at the East Hampton mansion of Apollo Theater board member Ron Perelman. In March 2015, Us Weekly later ran a photo of the two holding hands the month before in what later reports called a home recording studio. Three months ago, TMZ.com and the website of the U.K. newspaper Daily Mail each ran dozens of photos of the two on Labor Day strolling hand-in-hand along the beach in Malibu, California, and relaxing on the patio of a beachfront home.

Holmes’ 2006 marriage to film star Tom Cruise, with whom she has daughter Suri, 11, ended in August 2012. Foxx, who won a Best Actor Academy Award for “Ray,” earned a Best Supporting Actor nomination that same year starring opposite Cruise in “Collateral.”

