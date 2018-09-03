Food Network star Katie Lee, a former wife of Long Island music legend Billy Joel, has married TV producer Ryan Biegel on Italy's Sorrentine Peninsula.

"We’re married!" Lee, 36 posted on her social-media accounts around 4:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time Sunday with a photo of herself in a white sleeveless wedding gown and Biegel in a blue suit, white open-neck shirt and brown loafers without socks, the two of them happily embracing before guests on a boat surrounded by the Tyrrhenian Sea. Using the same image, Biegel, who among other credits served as associate producer of "Beach Bites with Katie Lee" in 2016, posted "Boom, done it. #married."

Both posts' geotag, Da Tommaso Allo Scoglio, is that of a 14-room boutique hotel in Massa Lubrense, Italy, where Naomi Campbell, Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks previously have been guests, according to Condé Nast Traveller. Since at least Aug. 25, Lee and Biegel have been posting vacation images from there and from nearby Nerano, Campania.

Lee's close friend, celebrity wedding planner Marcy Blum, also posted that image, writing, "Congratulations to my bff @katieleekitchen and her lucky and lovely husband @ryanbiegel." Blum credited Allan Zepeda for the photography and Armando Malafronte for the floral decor.

On March 22, Lee had announced her engagement to Biegel, writing on Instagram from the La Réserve Paris hotel, "I said yes" and posting a photo of the couple showcasing her engagement ring. Two days later, she added a photo of herself in a bathrobe having breakfast on a balcony overlooking the City of Lights, writing, "Bonjour! Thank you all so much for your well wishes on our engagement!! @ryanbiegel and I are so happy!!!"

This is Lee's second marriage. She was the third wife of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Long Island Music Hall of Fame inductee Joel, who was raised in Hicksville. The two married in October 2004, announced their separation in June 2009 and divorced the following year. They had no children together.