TODAY'S PAPER
85° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
85° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

After struggling with infertility, Katie Lee welcomes her first child

Katie Lee, who publicly announced her pregnancy

 Katie Lee, who publicly announced her pregnancy in February, and her husband welcomed a daughter on Wednesday. Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

After struggling with infertility, Food Network star and cookbook author Katie Lee and her TV-producer husband Ryan Biegel have welcomed their first child together.

"Welcome, baby Iris Marion Biegel 9.2.20 Our hearts are so full," Lee, who turns 39 on Sept. 14, wrote on Twitter and Instagram Thursday, alongside a beatific image of herself in a bed holding the newborn to her chest. Biegel, whom Lee married in September 2018, posted the same photo and message on his own Instagram account.

Lee, a former wife of pop star Billy Joel, had explained in a lengthy April 24, 2019, Instagram post that a round of in vitro fertilization had yielded "zero healthy embryos. Not only is iVF physically exhausting, the emotional toll is unparalleled. We were filled with hope and excitement only to be crushed. … I know a family will happen for us. … We will keep working towards it."

In February, Lee posted a photo of herself eating spaghetti at a kitchen counter and looking visibly pregnant. "Eating for two," she wrote. "Baby Biegel is on the way!"

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Marie Osmond says she is leaving CBS' "The Marie Osmond leaving 'The Talk'
Former NBA Knick Charles Oakley and "Tiger King" 'DWTS' names season 29 celebrity contestants
Season 14 "Bachelorette" Becca Kufrin publicly revealed on 'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin ends her engagement
Abigail Hawk of CBS' "Blue Bloods," above, 2020's North Fork TV Festival will be a drive-in event 
Mariah Carey discusses her 2008 appearance on "The Mariah Carey: Ellen DeGeneres made me feel 'uncomfortable' on show
David Ushery will anchor WNBC/4's 11 p.m. newscast.  David Ushery named Ch. 4's co-anchor at 11 p.m.
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search