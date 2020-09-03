After struggling with infertility, Food Network star and cookbook author Katie Lee and her TV-producer husband Ryan Biegel have welcomed their first child together.

"Welcome, baby Iris Marion Biegel 9.2.20 Our hearts are so full," Lee, who turns 39 on Sept. 14, wrote on Twitter and Instagram Thursday, alongside a beatific image of herself in a bed holding the newborn to her chest. Biegel, whom Lee married in September 2018, posted the same photo and message on his own Instagram account.

Lee, a former wife of pop star Billy Joel, had explained in a lengthy April 24, 2019, Instagram post that a round of in vitro fertilization had yielded "zero healthy embryos. Not only is iVF physically exhausting, the emotional toll is unparalleled. We were filled with hope and excitement only to be crushed. … I know a family will happen for us. … We will keep working towards it."

In February, Lee posted a photo of herself eating spaghetti at a kitchen counter and looking visibly pregnant. "Eating for two," she wrote. "Baby Biegel is on the way!"