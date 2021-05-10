Katy Perry praises her nurses as 'angels'
Pop star Katy Perry, who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove with fiance Orlando Bloom in August, is extolling the work of the nurses who cared for her.
The 36-year-old Grammy Award-nominee told People magazine in an interview posted Monday that her pregnancy had been "the first time I had ever experienced nurses because I'd never been to the hospital. I had no idea how to surrender, but you definitely have to surrender after you have a baby. I didn't know what I was surrendering into — I just did, and I was like, 'Wow, these nurses are … angels."
Perry will be among the performers for an audience of health care workers and members of U.S. military on May 31 in the YouTube concert "Northwell Health's Side by Side: A Celebration of Service."