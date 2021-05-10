TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Katy Perry praises her nurses as 'angels'

Katy Perry performs on March 11, 2020

 Katy Perry performs on March 11, 2020 in Bright, Australia.  Credit: Getty Images/Daniel Pockett

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Pop star Katy Perry, who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove with fiance Orlando Bloom in August, is extolling the work of the nurses who cared for her.

The 36-year-old Grammy Award-nominee told People magazine in an interview posted Monday that her pregnancy had been "the first time I had ever experienced nurses because I'd never been to the hospital. I had no idea how to surrender, but you definitely have to surrender after you have a baby. I didn't know what I was surrendering into — I just did, and I was like, 'Wow, these nurses are … angels."

Perry will be among the performers for an audience of health care workers and members of U.S. military on May 31 in the YouTube concert "Northwell Health's Side by Side: A Celebration of Service."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

NBC said Monday that will not air the
Amid outcry, NBC says it will not air Golden Globes in 2022
Giuliana Rancic said she will produce new
Rancic stepping down from E's red carpet coverage
"Saturday Night Live" host Elon Musk appears onstage
Elon Musk shows humility and hubris as 'SNL' host
This image released by Netflix shows a scene
'Mitchells vs. the Machines': Perfect movie for the whole family
Panelists on the "Unicorn Hunters."
Apple co-founder, LI exec ask audience to invest in quest for 'unicorns'
Matt James, who gave the final rose to
'Bachelor' Matt James back with Rachael Kirkconnell
Didn’t find what you were looking for?