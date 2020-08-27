Smile!: Katy Perry gives birth to a baby girl named Daisy

Katy Perry has given birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.

The pop superstar and her partner, actor Orlando Bloom, got UNICEF to announce the news on its social-media accounts. Both Perry and Bloom are goodwill ambassadors for the United Nations agency that helps children.

UNICEF posted a black-and-white photograph of the infant's hand and said the happy couple told the organization: “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

In the social-media post, the couple also spoke about how fortunate they were to have had a “peaceful” birthing experience with good health care — something, they said, many families do not experience.

“Smile,” Perry's fifth major-label album, will be released Friday. The recording artist, 35, in a recent interview with The Associated Press talked about finding her smile again after a few years of pain.

“I went through a reckoning of self and really re-prioritized what was important and my association with validation, or my relationship with validation,” she said.

The baby is Perry's first. The 43-year-old Bloom and his former wife, Miranda Kerr, have a son, Flynn, who was born in 2011.