TODAY'S PAPER
84° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
84° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Smile!: Katy Perry gives birth to a baby girl named Daisy

Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom

Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have welcomed daughter Daisy Dove. Credit: Invision / AP / Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
Print

Katy Perry has given birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.

The pop superstar and her partner, actor Orlando Bloom, got UNICEF to announce the news on its social-media accounts. Both Perry and Bloom are goodwill ambassadors for the United Nations agency that helps children.

UNICEF posted a black-and-white photograph of the infant's hand and said the happy couple told the organization: “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

In the social-media post, the couple also spoke about how fortunate they were to have had a “peaceful” birthing experience with good health care — something, they said, many families do not experience.

“Smile,” Perry's fifth major-label album, will be released Friday. The recording artist, 35, in a recent interview with The Associated Press talked about finding her smile again after a few years of pain.

“I went through a reckoning of self and really re-prioritized what was important and my association with validation, or my relationship with validation,” she said.

The baby is Perry's first. The 43-year-old Bloom and his former wife, Miranda Kerr, have a son, Flynn, who was born in 2011.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Host Andy Cohen chats up the socially-distanced "Real 'RHONY' reunion special to air Sept. 10, 17 and 24
Joe Gatto of TV's LI 'Impractical Joker' talks why he's the 'Dogfather'
Nikki and Brie Bella and their babies, who Nikki and Brie Bella reveal their babies' names
(L to R) Michael, Noel, Peggy, J.B., and Hamptons' high-end real estate brokers star in new Netflix show
Dorinda Medley of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Dorinda Medley leaving 'Real Housewives of NYC'
"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver will have Conn. city naming sewage plant after John Oliver
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search